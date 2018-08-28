× City leaders propose ordinance regarding rental motorized scooters

OKLAHOMA CITY – After several motorized scooter companies set their sights on Oklahoma City, city leaders are proposing a new ordinance.

Earlier this month, Bird dropped off dozens of electric scooters in downtown Oklahoma City without obtaining the proper permits. A short time later, Bird announced that it had applied for a revocable permit with the city.

On Tuesday, city officials announced that the city council will discuss a proposed ordinance regarding the motorized scooters next month.

The proposed ordinance would create a 'Share Vehicle System License' for any business that wants to offer the scooters for rent. Companies, like Bird, that already offer the scooters for rent would need to get a new license under the ordinance.

The ordinance would limit companies to 250 scooters at first, but there is no limit to the number of times they can request more scooters. Licensees would also be required to have revocable permits defining the areas where they would park the scooters each day before 7 a.m.

The city would have the right to require the licensee to use GPS technology creating a virtual boundary, which would prevent the scooters from being used in prohibited areas.

Licensees would be required to relocate vehicles left in unauthorized public places within two hours of notification, and within one hour if left in an unauthorized place on private property.

The annual fee for the license would be $302, plus a $30 annual fee per scooter. Companies would also need to have general liability insurance with limits of at least $175,000 per person for bodily injury.

The proposed ordinance is set for a public hearing on Sept. 11 with adoption set for Sept. 25.

Ordinances for riders, along with general safety recommendations, are already in place and would not be affected by the proposed ordinance.

Riders can’t use a scooter on a sidewalk or trail. Bike lanes and streets are OK.

Riders must follow normal traffic rules, like stopping at stop lights and stop signs.

Riders must always yield to pedestrians. Watch for pedestrians coming out of buildings or from between parked cars.

Riders are encouraged to park the scooters close to the curb, or next to a bike rack. Please don’t block the sidewalk, especially in places that would make it difficult for a person with disabilities to use the sidewalk.

Riders are encouraged to follow guidelines and instructions from the scooter business.