Colder or above normal temps? Almanacs battle it out with opposite winter predictions

OKLAHOMA CITY – Winter is coming.

Even though Oklahoma has experienced a mild summer thus far, some experts say the winter months will be ‘stinging cold with average precipitation.’

The Farmer’s Almanac predicts that it will remain colder for longer, with chilly temperatures stretching into March and April.

“The Farmer’s Almanac, which bases its amazingly-accurate long-range forecast on a mathematical and astronomical formula developed in 1818, is also predicting above-normal precipitation (lots of snow!) for the Great Lakes states, Midwest, and central and northern New England, with the majority of it falling in January and February,” the site states.

However, not everyone is in agreement about what’s ahead.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac is expecting above-normal temperatures almost everywhere in the United States. The almanac is predicting above-normal levels of precipitation, but below-normal levels of snowfall.

For Oklahoma, it predicts ‘warm and dry’ weather.