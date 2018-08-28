Follow storms on KFOR live interactive radar
Colorado Springs news crew nearly hit by driver while live on air

Posted 10:51 am, August 28, 2018

COLORADO SPRINGS, Col. – A Colorado Springs news crew was almost hit by an erratic driver while they were live on the air.

KRDO Newschannel 13 reporter Krystal Story and photographer Pete Miller were covering a shooting when a driver “plowed through the crime scene hitting a police car and then grazing Miller with the car’s side mirror,” reports KRDO.

Story was live on the air when the incident happened. Both Story and Miller are OK.

The Colorado Springs Police Department told KRDO the driver was trying to get around other vehicles and that it was not intentional.

The driver was arrested and taken to the hospital, and faces charges of careless driving, driving through a barricade and driving without a licenses.

He was also arrested on a traffic warrant.