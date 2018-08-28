Colorado Springs news crew nearly hit by driver while live on air

COLORADO SPRINGS, Col. – A Colorado Springs news crew was almost hit by an erratic driver while they were live on the air.

KRDO Newschannel 13 reporter Krystal Story and photographer Pete Miller were covering a shooting when a driver “plowed through the crime scene hitting a police car and then grazing Miller with the car’s side mirror,” reports KRDO.

If you were watching Good Morning Colorado at 6, you may have seen our news crew dive out of the way as a driver plowed into a crime scene. We can thankfully say reporter Krystal Story and photographer Pete Miller are both Okay! pic.twitter.com/7dn5I40CcT — KRDO NewsChannel 13 (@KRDONC13) August 28, 2018

Story was live on the air when the incident happened. Both Story and Miller are OK.

The Colorado Springs Police Department told KRDO the driver was trying to get around other vehicles and that it was not intentional.

The driver was arrested and taken to the hospital, and faces charges of careless driving, driving through a barricade and driving without a licenses.

He was also arrested on a traffic warrant.