From Redskins to Red Wolves Capitol Hill High retains its place at the center of this OKC neighborhood.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA -- New days on Capitol Hill show more than a few changes, especially along Southwest 25th Street.

It's a little quieter than it was 50 years ago.

Throwing in a dash of Latin flavor along with the older, blue-collar bread and butter makes for an interesting recipe.

But if you want some basic meat and potato history of this part of town, at its center, ask anyone draw to this room in the Grill on the Hill diner.

Chances are good they'll be alumni of Capitol Hill High School, the first secondary school on the south side of the river, who's old champions meet in small groups just about every, single day according to diner owner Norma Ericson.

"They go to school together and they stay together," she says. "It's the craziest thing I've ever seen."

One of the steadiest alumni groups comes in like clockwork every Thursday morning.

Ray Thompson, class of '51, and Elmer Humphries, class of '49, helped start this group years ago.

"We're all creatures of habit," says Ray.

"I love this place," says Elmer. "I love everybody in Capitol Hill."

"I don't go north of Reno after dark," he laughs.

Today the gathering is about regular size.

The conversations vary but they always come back to a common frame of reference, the place where they all grew up.

Cleveland says, "When you grew up in South Oklahoma City it was very close. Families knew each other. They were very protective of each other. We were all poor but we didn't know we were poor."

State Representative Bobby Cleveland could have gone to the meeting of Reagan Republicans in the next room at the diner, but this meeting has a stronger pull.

He's known Ray all his life.

His friends, many scattered, some gone, are all watching from the nearest wall.

"It's fun when you're talking to people you've known your entire life," says Cleveland.

The name of the mascot is changed.

The school population reflects the changes in the community, but the walls stand.

There is a kind of working class pride that stands too which crosses borders, and centers everyone who calls this place home.