× Gentner Drummond will not concede AG race tonight

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa attorney Gentner Drummond says he is not throwing in the towel in the race for Oklahoma Attorney General.

On Tuesday, Drummond faced incumbent Attorney General Mike Hunter for the republican nomination. The race was neck and neck all night, with Hunter pulling away with a lead once every precinct reported.

According to unofficial results from the state election board, Hunter leads Drummond by less than 300 votes. Drummond told News 4, his campaign is waiting until provisional ballots are counted before a making a decision.

“I know the entire viewing audience is excited about a final outcome. It’s been razor thin. I’m not surprised by that closeness. We’ve got institutional politics versus new to the fight politics,” Drummond said Tuesday night.

According to Drummond, the provisional ballots will counted on Wednesday and are expected to be certified by Friday.