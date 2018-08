GUTHRIE, Okla. – A home is a total loss after it caught fire in Guthrie Tuesday morning.

Fire crews responded to a report of a structure fire near S Division St. and W Industrial Rd.

When they arrived, they found a home fully engulfed in flames, as well as the homeowner’s vehicle.

The homeowner was able to make it out safely and was not injured.

Fire officials say the home is a total loss, including the car, and damage is estimated to be around $160,000.

The cause of the fire is unknown.