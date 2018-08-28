“He always will be a part of our team,” Football players reach out to teen with cancer

MORRIS, Okla. – John Reed used to play football as a freshman at Morris High School, but his playing days were pushed to the side when he was diagnosed with a life-threatening condition.

Doctors discovered a cancerous tumor on his brain, and he was diagnosed with Stage 4 brain cancer. After the diagnosis, Reed has undergone numerous rounds of chemotherapy.

On Friday, senior members of the football team surprised Reed during class and asked if he would run with them onto the field. They also made him an honorary member of the team.

“He always will be a part of our team. He knows he’s got us there to support him,” Dillon Mattingly, a Morris football player, told KJRH.