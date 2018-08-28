Key winners from tonight’s primary runoff elections

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA - The polls closed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and the numbers are coming in.

Kevin Stitt won 55% of the vote for the GOP governor candidacy.

Stitt, Tulsa businessman, won the runoff against Mick Cornett, former Oklahoma City mayor.

In a win that surprised some, Matt Pinnell won the vote for Republican lieutenant governor candidate over Dana Murphy.

Pinnell gained 58% of the vote.

Attorney General Mike Hunter won by a mere 300 votes for the attorney general runoff.

Gentner Drummond has never held office. Mike Hunter became attorney general in February 2017.

Cindy Byrd also won in an incredibly tight race for Auditor/Inspector.

Byrd won against Charlie Prater by just under 1,000 votes.

The republican school superintendent race was won by incumbent Joy Hofmeister.

Hofmeister received 57% of the vote, while Linda Murphy received 43%.

Bob Anthony and Ashley McCray will run against each other in November as they won the corporation commissioner votes for the Republicans and Democrats respectively.

