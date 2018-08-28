Local pastor steps in to help when air conditioning fails at high school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - It was an act of kindness at a metro classroom.

When the air conditioner's chiller started to fail in part of US Grant High School, a teacher asked for help. That's when a local pastor and his family stepped in.

Generosity and teamwork were on full display in the freshman hallways at US Grant High School after the request for help.

"This morning, I received a message from a teacher saying that the air conditioning on the second floor was out and, at 6 a.m., it was 86 degrees," said Rep. Mickey Dollens, who used to be a teacher at US Grant.

When Dollens heard of the warm conditions students and faculty had been facing, he stepped in and put a message on Facebook.

"And, all of a sudden, the community rallied behind the students here at US Grant," he said.

Within minutes, a local pastor was already taking action.

"And, I'm like, well, our church is right around the corner, so let's see if we can do something," said Bryon Akerman, pastor of Church of the Acts.

Akerman took his family to the store and loaded up their truck bed with 12 fans and 20 packs of bottled water.

"We're a small church, so we can't do a lot but, what we can do, we try to," he said.

Soon after, students were helping distribute relief to their teachers and peers.

Principal Greg Frederick said the problems with the school's air conditioner go back a few years. With about 1,900 students and all they do for the community, he said US Grant's air conditioner stays busy.

"I believe our one chiller has come to the end of its life," he said.

Frederick said a permanent solution is in the works. Until then, he's thankful for the kindness of others like Akerman.

"You may not be able to do everything but, what you can do, we need to do because, at the end of the day, the kids are what matters," Akerman said.

The repairs on the AC began at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, and it was fixed not long after, but it still takes time to cool the building so the fans and water were much appreciated.