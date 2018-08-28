× Man arrested in Tulsa County on five counts of sexual abuse of a child

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. – A man in Tulsa County was arrested following an investigation with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

Around 3 p.m. Monday, the unit arrested Dante John Ribeiro Jr., 32, in Tulsa County.

He was booked into the Tulsa County jail on five counts of sexual abuse of a child.

OSBI was assisted in the arrest by the Tulsa Police Cyber Crimes Unit.

Officials have not released any other details.