Man who allegedly killed woman with machete in Pocola arrested; Victim identified 

POCOLA, Okla. - After a brief manhunt, a man was arrested in connection to the murder of a 27-year-old woman.

At around 8:48 a.m. Monday, 31-year-old Steven Asher was arrested and is accused of murdering Amanda Millar with a machete, according to KFSM.

Millar's body was found on Fuller Road near J.L. Swink Municipal Park in Pocola.

Authorities say Asher stabbed Millar outside of her home and fled the scene, leaving her body in the street.

He was later captured in a field between Oliver and Kelly St. in Pocola without incident.

According to KFSM, Asher and Millar were in a relationship and the incident started as a fight.

Schools in the area were placed on lockdown as a precaution.