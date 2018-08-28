× Mercy to open first GoHealth Urgent Care centers in Edmond, Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Mercy is opening their first GoHealth Urgent Care locations in Edmond and Oklahoma City.

Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care will offer convenient services for adults and children ages 6 months and older who need immediate care for non-life threatening ailments like cold and flu symptoms, animal and insect bites, cuts and burns.

The centers will also offer treatment for sports injuries, sprains and strains with lab services and mobile X-rays.

Online check-in and pre-registration are available to ensure that patients can access providers as quickly as possible and minimize time in the waiting room. The centers accept most commercial insurance plans.

The new centers are located in:

Edmond 1380 W. Covell Rd., Ste. 132

Oklahoma City 12220 N. MacArthur Blvd., Ste. D



Once the locations open after August 30, all Mercy-GoHealth locations will be open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.