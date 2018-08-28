× Midwest City teen accused of killing convenience store clerk trial starts

A trial is now underway for a former Star Spencer high school student, accused of gunning down a convenience store clerk who was well loved in Midwest City.

Salman Tahir was sometimes referred to as “Sam” by customers at his shop on northeast 10th in Midwest City.

He was shot in the back during a robbery back in 2016, and police used an image captured on surveillance video to make an arrest.

Samuel Edward Myers is charged as an adult with first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

Police say the robber took about $200 in cash and then the suspect shot the surveillance monitor before turning the gun on Tahir, shooting him in the back.

Tahir was found by a customer a short time later and rushed to the hospital where he later died.

On Tuesday, a man who was a regular at GI’s market and knew Tahir took the stand.

He says he was pumping his gas that September morning, went into the store when a man with dreadlocks and a hoodie also came inside and was acting suspicious.

He says he stayed inside the store awhile and says he figured Tahir would be fine.

Myers’ family was also in court Tuesday and showed little emotion, but tears streamed down Tahir’s family’s faces as they heard the details about Tahir’s death.

If Myers is found guilty, he could face life in prison with or without parole.