× Motorcyclist killed after chase ends in crash in north Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A motorcyclist was killed after a chase ended in a crash in north Oklahoma City.

Police tell News 4 they were trying to pull over a motorcyclist for a traffic violation near NW 20th and Walker, but the driver refused to stop, and a pursuit started with police.

The chase, which reached speeds of 100 miles per hour, ended in a crash when the motorcyclist began traveling northbound on I-235 and crashed into another vehicle near NW 50th St.

The suspect was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.