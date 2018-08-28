Oklahoma voters shocked by message board at polling location

TULSA, Okla. – As Oklahomans head to the polls, some voters in Tulsa were shocked by what they saw on the board outside of their polling location.

On Tuesday morning, the sign at Brookside Church in Tulsa quoted Ecclesiastes 10:2.

“The heart of the wise inclined to the right, but the heart of the fool to the left,” the board read.

While the message wouldn’t normally come across as strange, residents took notice because Brookside Church is the polling location for one Tulsa district.

KJRH reports that after several voters complained to the Tulsa County Election Board, the church took down the message and changed it to “Vote!”

“In this particular case, we had actually reached out to the State Election Board. Before we were able to garner any advice on what to do about this particular problem, the folks had already taken down the sign with their apologies,”Gwen Freeman, secretary of the Tulsa County Election Board, said.