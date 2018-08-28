Oklahomans head to the polls for runoff elections
OKLAHOMA CITY – Voters across the state will head to the polls Tuesday to determine several runoffs for key state races.
All three of the state’s recognized parties have at least one statewide runoff.
There are 35 state and federal runoffs on the Republican ballot, and 12 runoffs on the Democratic ballot. Libertarians have one race on the ballot, a gubernatorial runoff.
On Tuesday, Oklahoma voters will head to their polling places to cast their ballots in the following state runoff elections:
- Governor (Republican) : Mick Cornett vs. Kevin Stitt
- Governor (Libertarian): Chris Powell vs. Rex Lawnhorn
- Lt. Governor (Republican): Dana Murphy vs. Matt Pinnell
- Auditor/ Inspector (Republican): Cindy Byrd vs. Charlie Prater
- Attorney General (Republican): Mike Hunter vs. Gentner Drummond
- State Superintendent (Republican): Joy Hofmeister vs. Linda Murphy
- Labor Commissioner (Republican): Cathy Costello vs. Leslie Osborn
- Corporation Commissioner (Republican): Bob Anthony vs. Brian Bingman
- Corporation Commissioner (Democrat): Ashley Nicole McCray vs. Blake Cummings
The state’s election board has been preparing for Tuesday’s election and says there are “no specific threats” to security.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The general elections will be held November 6.
To confirm your registration, find your polling place track your absentee ballot or view a sample ballot, click here.