× OSU researcher encouraging anyone to turn in kissing bugs for testing purposes

STILLWATER, Okla. – A parasitologist and researcher at Oklahoma State University is working to learn and understand more about Chagas disease in Oklahoma by asking those who find a kissing bug to turn it in to OSU.

An insect, called the kissing bug, transmits the parasite that causes Chagas disease in humans and dogs.

“Kissing bugs are blood suckers and are known to transmit the deadly parasite Trypanosoma cruzi, which causes Chagas disease in people and dogs,” said Kelly Allen, MS, PhD. “While the disease may remain inapparent for years, eventual cardiac and gastrointestinal tissue damage in chronic infections can be fatal in some patients.”

Dr. Allen is encouraging anyone who finds a kissing bug to have it tested for Chagas parasite DNA.

“Place the bug inside a small plastic container such as a pill bottle, Tupperware container or small empty bottle,” said Dr. Allen. “Then place that container in an envelope or box to protect the bug during shipping. We will also need a Kissing Bug Submission Form completed and included with the package. There is no charge to have the bug tested or to run PCR on the bug.”

To submit a bug for testing, mail the suspected kissing bug and completed submission form to: Attn: Dr. Kelly Allen, Oklahoma State University, Center for Veterinary Health Services, 225 McElroy Hall, Stillwater, OK 74078.

If you would like to learn more about kissing bug testing, you can email Dr. Allen at kissingbugandtell@gmail.com.

Click here for more information.