Police chase ends in fatal crash in northwest Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City- One person is dead after a police chase ends in a crash early Tuesday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m. police attempted to pull over a motorcycle near N.W. 20th and Walker.

When the driver refused to stop, police began the pursuit which saw speeds reach 100 mph.

The chase eventually ended when the suspect began traveling northbound on I-235 and crashed into another vehicle near N.W. 50th.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.