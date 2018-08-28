× Police investigating after man found shot to death in Choctaw

CHOCTAW, Okla. – Authorities in Choctaw are investigating after a man was found shot to death late Monday night.

Just before midnight, Choctaw officers were called to the 14200 block of N.E. 36th St. to check the welfare of a person lying on the side of the road.

When police got to the scene, they found the body of 35-year-old Eric Wyman Trammell.

Investigators say it appears as though Trammell died from multiple gunshot wounds.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

Officials say this is the first homicide reported in Choctaw in about six years.