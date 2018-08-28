Police investigating Choctaw’s first murder in 6 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHOCTAW, Okla. - Choctaw police said they don't regularly handle homicides. In fact, this was the first in town in about six years.

Now, those who live nearby said they're on edge.

“It's just horrible. I can't believe - I can't imagine anybody would do anybody like that,” said Leona George.

George was shocked to learn a man's body was discovered not too far from her Choctaw home.

Police found the body of 35- year-old Eric Trammell dumped on the side of a gravel road near the town's cellphone tower close to Northeast 36th and Henney Road.

“He was shot several times. That's horrible,” George said.

The initial call was for a welfare check of a person lying on the side of the road but, by the time crews got there, they found Trammell's body riddled with bullet holes.

“Now, you can't even go out your own house without getting shot. You go down the road, and they can shoot you and shoot you in your own home,” George said.

The police chief confirmed Trammell's criminal past. He even served time in prison.

“I do know our officers did have contact with him over the last few months,” said Chief Dan Wiedemann.

Trammell has several drug charges but, right now, investigators can't say if his past played a factor in his death and, so far, who killed him and why is a mystery.

“It scares me because I'm all the time riding my bike,” George said.

Choctaw police requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation who, along with investigators from Choctaw police, will continue the investigation.