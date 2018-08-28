Police looking for man who allegedly took vaping supplies during robbery at Oklahoma City convenience store 

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are looking for a man accused of robbing an Oklahoma City convenience store.

Police responded to the Conoco near W Memorial Road and N May Ave. on August 26 just after 10 p.m. for an armed robbery call.

When police arrived, an employee said he was in the back when he heard the suspect enter the store.

The employee walked toward the front to find the suspect behind the counter. When the employee asked what the suspect was doing, he said he “did not want to hurt” the employee, and to “let him take what he was going to take.” The employee said the suspect had a knife in his hand but it was not opened.

The suspect then allegedly grabbed eight Juul pod cartridges, used for electronic cigarettes, and then attempted to leave the store.

That’s when the suspect turned back around, went to the counter, and took a Juul electronic vapor pin and left the store.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 18 to 20 years old, approximately 5’10” and was wearing a Deer Creek wrestling hoodie that was light grey with black sleeves.

The employee said the cartridges were worth $17.99 each and the vapor pin was worth $46.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.