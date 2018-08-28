Police searching for man accused of trying to rob store with fake grenade

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for a man accused of attempting to rob a local convenience store with an unusual weapon.

Early Saturday morning, officers were called to the 1800 block of N. Martin Luther King Ave. following an attempted robbery of the Corner Market convenience store.

Employees at the store told investigators that a man walked into the shop and placed a grenade on the counter, while demanding money and cigarettes.

“[Victim] told me that he walked away from [the suspect] and told him that he could die by himself, after which [the suspect] said that the grenade was a fake but he still wanted money and cigarettes.”

After that, the police report states the employee told the suspect to leave and refused to give him anything. While reviewing surveillance footage, officers noted that it appears a woman was working with the man.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.