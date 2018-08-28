Republican gubernatorial runoff: Stitt wins, will run against Edmondson in November

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA - Kevin Stitt, Tulsa businessman, won the runoff vote for Republican gubernatorial candidate against Mick Cornett, former OKC Mayor.

This race took to mudslinging in the final weeks before today's vote.

"That’s bull stitt. Bull stitt."

Former Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Conett's camp fired the shot at the Tulsa businessman, pointing out his allegedly shady record. Kevin Stitt's camp fired back, saying Cornett hasn't supported Donald Trump.

"Mayor Cornett, the one thing he's not is a conservative."

Both Republican gubernatorial candidates kept their faces and voices out of the mudslinging spots - in person, choosing to focus on the issues.

"People are very much aware of what's occurred in Oklahoma City, and we need to take some of those concepts and take them statewide, like investing in yourself and doing what you said you are going to do," Cornett said.

"People are looking for an outsider. They're looking for a business leader. They're looking for a problem-solver to come in and solve the state’s problems," Stitt said.

Many of News 4 viewers told The Rant that they were not fans of the smear campaigns from either side.