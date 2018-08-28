Shawnee police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted for questioning in connection to fatal shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Okla. - Shawnee police are looking for a man who is a person of interest in connection to a shooting.

On August 27, at around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Broadway St. and Dewey St. in reference to a homicide.

Witnesses in the area say they saw a white male and an Indian male, who was later identified as Mark Anthony Little, arguing in the street.

The white male, identified as Wayne Eric Dyke Jr., 21, allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot Little.

Little was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say they are looking for Dyke as a person of interest and he is wanted for questioning.

Dyke is considered to be armed and dangerous.

He is described as a white male, approximately 5'9" with a medium build, reddish blond hair and a scruffy goatee. He was last seen wearing black pants and a red tank top leaving westbound toward Kickapoo St.

If you have any information on Dyke's whereabouts, call Shawnee police at 405-273-2122 or you local police department.