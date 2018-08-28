Teen with aspirations to become a graphic designer hoping to find permanent home 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - 15-year-old Domenick loves anything Pokémon!

His caregivers say he's calm, curious and very smart.

"I like Dialga, Tina, Palkia, Pikachu, Lycanroc,” Domenick said.

He says he started his passion for Pokémon when he was four years old.

An almost life-long passion he hopes will translate into his new home.

"But I really want is a lizard,” said Domenick. "I've had some lizards before but the one I have at my dad's house is a Gila monster. It’s the most poisonous lizard in North America."

When Domenick isn't dreaming about his favorite animal, he's riding a bike outside or listening to Christian rock music. He started playing the guitar since he was six years old.

"I don't play very often anymore," he said.

Domenick says he'd like to start practicing again.

He hopes to use his smarts to be a graphic designer or video game designer one day. It works perfectly with his passions.

"I'm smart, I'm kind. I'm funny. Stuff like that," he said. "I like to play video games, I like to color. I like to draw."

But, he has to find a home first.

It would be the first place he's been able to call home since he was just six years old.

"A mother and a father and probably some other siblings," he told News 4.

Because like hundreds of other children in DHS custody, they just want to belong.

"Someone who will care for me and love me for who I am,” Domenick said.

For more information on adopting Domenick, call Tom Peterson at (405) 325-9398.

OKDHS is desperately needing foster families. If you’re interested in fostering, call the foster parent hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or click here.

