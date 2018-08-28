× Traffic alert: Southbound I-44 shut down at S.W. 29th St.

OKLAHOMA CITY – Drivers along a busy interstate may need to find an alternate route home.

On Tuesday afternoon, officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced that southbound I-44 at S.W. 29th St. was shut down.

Traffic is being diverted off of the highway at 29th Street.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and find an alternate route. If you cannot avoid the area, expect major delays.

