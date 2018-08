Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The trial for a Tulsa dentist accused of murdering a metro toddler is underway in Oklahoma County on Tuesday.

Bert Franklin is accused of killing 19-month-old Lincoln Lewis in July 2016.

Franklin was in a relationship at the time with Lewis’ mother, Roxanne Randall.

Franklin is also on trial for allegedly trying to hire a hit man to kill Randall while he was in the Oklahoma County jail.

The trial is expected to last a couple weeks.