Two children hit by vehicle near Midwest City elementary school

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Two children were hit by a vehicle near a Midwest City elementary school.

Emergency crews responded to Willow Brook Elementary near NE 10th St. and N Midwest Blvd. on Tuesday.

Officials say the children who were hit outside of the school were not seriously injured.

#UPDATE: Fire crews on scene here in Midwest City say the kids who were hit outside Willowbrook Elementary are okay. No one was seriously hurt. The scene is now clear. @kfor — Jessica Bruno (@JbrunoKFOR) August 28, 2018

The scene has been cleared.

Officials are still investigating and have not released any other details.