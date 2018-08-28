Follow storms on KFOR live interactive radar
Oklahoma Decides: Primary Runoff Election

Two children hit by vehicle near Midwest City elementary school

Posted 8:19 am, August 28, 2018, by , Updated at 08:47AM, August 28, 2018

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Two children were hit by a vehicle near a Midwest City elementary school.

Emergency crews responded to Willow Brook Elementary near NE 10th St. and N Midwest Blvd. on Tuesday.

Officials say the children who were hit outside of the school were not seriously injured.

The scene has been cleared.

Officials are still investigating and have not released any other details.