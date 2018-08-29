× Body of man found inside Newalla home after fire

NEWALLA, Okla. – Officials say a house fire claimed the life of a man in the community of Newalla on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, emergency crews were called to a house fire in the town of Newalla, along Perry Lucas Lane.

After containing the flames, authorities realized that a man’s body was inside the home.

At this point, officials are not releasing many details about the victim. However, they say he was an older man.

The medical examiner has been called to the scene to determine the victim’s exact cause of death.

Right now, they say everything appears to be accidental.