Candidates fighting for Ward 7 council seat headed to runoff election

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two candidates who filed to run in a special election for the vacant Ward 7 Oklahoma City Council seat will face-off in a runoff.

The seat was originally held by 35-year-old John Pettis Jr., who resigned in May after being charged with felony embezzlement and tax charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

The Council has appointed Lee Cooper Jr. to represent Ward 7 until voters select a replacement.

On Tuesday, voters cast votes for the following candidates:

Ed Alexander

John Albert Pettis

Lisa Butler

Leslie Johnson III

Chris Harrison

Kirk Pankratz

Margaret Walsh

Nikki Nice.

Officials say Nikki Nice and Kirk Pankratz earned the most votes during Tuesday’s special election. The two candidates will now go to a decisive runoff on November 6.

The candidate who wins will serve the remainder of the four-year term for the seat, which ends in April 2021.