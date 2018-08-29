Charges dropped against woman accused of kidnapping Oklahoma teenager

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. – Charges have been dropped against one woman who was accused of kidnapping an Oklahoma teenager.

According to the arrest affidavit, the 14-year-old victim told police he started talking to 35-year-old Kriste Aragon through Xbox Live.

The boy told police the conversations became sexual, and the pair exchanged explicit pictures. Aragon, who owns a candy shop in New Mexico, then reportedly told the child that she “wanted to have sex with him.”

When the boy got into Aragon’s car, another woman, 29-year-old Melissa Goelz, was also there.

At that point, the women allegedly told the victim they were going to New Mexico and that he “would never be coming back home.”

“It was very alarming. We knew it was going to be a bad situation if we didn’t act fast and get the boy located,” Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris told KRQE.

During the 13-hour drive to New Mexico, the victim says he was sexually assaulted multiple times.

After the victim was reported missing, Oklahoma authorities began looking at his online history. They were able to track the phone number linked to Aragon’s Xbox account back to her candy business in New Mexico.

Aragon and Goelz were arrested and charged with kidnapping a child, lewd proposal to a minor and solicitation of child pornography.

Now, KJRH reports that charges have been dropped against Goelz.

Court documents claim that Goelz believed that the victim was going with them voluntarily.

Oklahoma Statute 21-741 states “the consent of the person kidnapped or confined, shall not be a defense, unless it appears… that such person was about the age of 12.” However, the victim was 14-years-old at the time.