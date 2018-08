× Check those tickets! $3 million Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Oklahoma

SEILING, Okla. – Oklahoma residents should check those lottery tickets!

Officials with the Oklahoma Lottery say the state has a new millionaire after Tuesday night’s drawing.

A Mega Millions ticket, worth $3 million, was sold at the Gores Travel Plaza in Seiling.

The winning numbers were 03, 20,33,34,41 with a Mega Ball of 20 and a 3x Megaplier.