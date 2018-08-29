× Court upholds sentence of man convicted of molesting children at Kenyan orphanage

EDMOND, Okla. – An appeals court upheld the sentence and conviction of an Edmond man, who was found guilty of sexual abusing children at a Kenyan orphanage.

In June of 2015, Matthew Durham was convicted on seven counts of molesting young children. The allegations involve six girls and a boy at an orphanage in Kenya where Durham spent time in 2014.

During the trial, prosecutors submitted a taped confession from Durham, who admitted to raping some of the girls and admitted to more sexual abuse in handwritten notes.

However, defense attorneys claimed those confessions were coerced.

Five of the alleged victims testified against Durham in the trial, and the courtroom was sealed during the testimony.

During the case, Durham testified he had a demon inside him named “Luke,” who made him “do horrible things.”

In March of 2016, a judge sentenced Matthew Durham to serve 40 years in federal prison for the crimes. He was also ordered to pay $15,863 in restitution.

After serving his prison term, Durham will be required to spend the rest of his life on supervised release, and he must register as a sex offender for life.

Durham’s attorney filed an appeal in the case.

However, the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the conviction with a 2-1 vote.