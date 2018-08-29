Credit card skimmers found at gas station in Minco

MINCO, Okla. – Authorities in one Oklahoma community are warning residents after credit card skimmers were found at a nearby gas station.

On Wednesday, the Minco Police Department announced that skimmers were found at the gas pumps at Macs Corner Store.

Now, they are warning customers to check their credit card and debit card statements if they used the gas pumps between Aug. 16 and Aug. 29.

“The skimmers have been removed and we are investigating the crime. If you notice any fraudulent activity on your account contact your financial institution as soon as possible,” a Facebook post read.