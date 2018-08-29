FAU Coach Won’t Reveal Who is Starting at QB Against Sooners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When Oklahoma kicks off their season against Florida Atlantic Saturday, the Sooners will have to be ready to face three quarterbacks.

FAU head coach Lane Kiffin said during the Owls Wednesday news conference, "No information on the quarterbacks, all three guys, good and bad, can't figure it out. So we'll just keep plugging along and maybe they'll all play."

Senior graduate transfer Raef Peevy, sophomore De'Andre Johnson and freshman Chris Robison are all vying for the starting job. Peevy started his college career at Arkansas before transferring to SMU. De'Andre Johnson was kicked out of Florida State his freshman year after video surfaced of him punching a young woman at a bar. Johnson became well known for being on the show "Last Chance U" before he landed with the Owls. Chris Robison spent a spring at Oklahoma before he was released for a violation of team rules. Robison redshirted last season.

The Sooners and Owls kick off at 11 a.m. in Norman on Saturday. That's not the only kickoff news though.

The Sooners announced that their game with Army will be a Pay Per View contest with kickoff coming at 6 p.m. on Spetember 22nd.