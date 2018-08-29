Gentner Drummond concedes race for Oklahoma Attorney General

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma attorney announced that he is conceding in the race for Oklahoma Attorney General.

On Tuesday, Gentner Drummond faced incumbent Attorney General Mike Hunter for the Republican nomination for the office of Oklahoma Attorney General.

After polls closed and votes were being counted, it seemed like it would be a race to the finish.

According to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board, Hunter defeated Drummond by less than 300 votes.

Drummond told News 4 on Tuesday night that his campaign was waiting until provisional ballots were counted before a making a decision.

“I know the entire viewing audience is excited about a final outcome. It’s been razor thin. I’m not surprised by that closeness. We’ve got institutional politics versus new to the fight politics,” Drummond said.

On Wednesday, Drummond held a news conference and announced that he was conceding.

"After considering whether to seek a recount and researching what that would entail, I have decided that instead we would concede the election today in an effort to bring unity to the Republican party," Drummond.

Drummond says he lost the race by less than .1%.