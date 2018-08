Hardee’s has teamed up with one of your favorite childhood cereals to introduce the Froot Loops Mini Donuts.

Coming in five “frooty” colors, the donuts taste just like the cereal you used to eat while watching Saturday morning cartoons.

The Froot Loops Mini Donuts will be available at Hardee’s/Carl’s Jr locations nationwide starting Wednesday, August 29. Each box is selling for $1.99.