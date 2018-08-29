× Harkins is celebrating 85 years with special movie prices

OKLAHOMA CITY – Harkins Theatres is celebrating their 85th anniversary by offering all guests special movie prices.

From August 31 – September 5, My Harkins Awards members will be able to see movies for just $5, nonmembers for $8.

This includes all movies, all formats, and all times!

“It is with great pride and gratitude that we celebrate 85 years entertaining our friends and family,” says Dan Harkins, owner of Harkins Theatres. “The unwavering support of our loyal moviegoers has made this possible and we are thrilled to invite them to celebrate with us as we look forward to many more years of Ultimate Moviegoing.”

Harkins Theatres will also be choosing 85 random Awards members to receive 85 bonus Award Dollars that can be used towards tickets, concessions, and more.

