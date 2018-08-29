Jury selection for man’s murder trial concludes

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. – Jury selection for a Seminole County murder trial concluded Wednesday afternoon.

According to District Attorney Paul Smith, jury selection started Monday morning, and concluded with the selection of nine women and three men, along with two alternate jurors.

On March 19, 2015, two people, 30-year-old Summer Gokey and 26-year-old Joseph Bounds, were found dead inside an SUV behind a Walmart.

Kadetrix Grayson, who was 22 at the time, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction in connection to the incident.

Opening statements and witness presentation in Grayson’s trial are expected to continue Wednesday, Thursday and next week. The trial will most likely finish middle to late next week, Smith says.