Kevin Stitt, Drew Edmondson, Chris Powell to face off in November as gubernatorial candidates

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahomans headed to the polls Tuesday to vote in several key races in the runoff elections.

After a close race between former Oklahoma City mayor Mick Cornett and Tulsa businessman Kevin Stitt, it was determined that Stitt won the runoff vote for Republican gubernatorial candidate Tuesday night.

Cornett had 45% of the votes with a total of 137,261, while Stitt took home 55% with 164,816 votes.

Chris Powell won the runoff vote for Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Tuesday night against Rex L. Lawhorn. Powell had 59% of the votes with a total of 547, while Lawhorn had 41% with 379 votes.

Drew Edmondson won the Democratic vote in the primary election in June.

Stitt, Edmondson and Powell will face off in the November general election.

The general election is November 6.

