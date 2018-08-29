Macomb teacher arrested and leaves the community in shock

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Macomb history teacher arrested for child porn and the community is in shock.

30 year old Lucas Cane is charged with distribution of child pornography and conspiracy to distribute child porn.

The superintendent says Cane was arrested on the way to school Tuesday.

News4 talked to many parents who say they never thought this would happen in their small town.

“I was very shocked,” said Kathy Dillon, a concerned parent.

Kathy Dillon's daughter just graduated from Macomb in may.

She says although her daughter says she never had any issues with Cane, it's scary.

“You can never be too careful,” said Dillon. “They are supposed to be in charge of your children while they’re in school and then you find out something like this happens and he’s a coach and a teacher and I’m like oh my god.”

Macomb superintendent, Matt Riggs says they were just as shocked to hear about Cane's arrest and allegations like everyone else.

“With the teacher that was involved, it was very shocking and very disturbing to have any kind of incident involving a teacher,” said Riggs. “As an educator, a fellow educator, it’s not something we want for our profession, obviously."

Dillon says if her daughter was still a student at Macomb, she wouldn't tolerate it.

“I would yank her out and send her somewhere else,” said Dillon. “I don’t want her around those type of people. But, I know you can’t always protect your kids, but come on.”

Macomb posted these statements to their Facebook page letting parents know about the investigation. They said quote, "the subject matter pertaining to the arrest occurred off campus, so no children were harmed or at risk at any time."

“Our number one goal is student safety,” said Riggs. “That’s going to be any school district you go to. We released the information that we can, but there’s also a process to this."

The school says Cane has been suspended.

Authorities say Cane made his first court appearance on Tuesday and is in federal custody until further court proceedings in Washington D.C.