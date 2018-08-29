Man clinging to life after being shot in the head in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – A man is clinging to life after he was shot in the head at a Tulsa convenience store.

Police responded to the QuikTrip near 11th and Garnett around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a shooting.

Officials say a man and his girlfriend went into the store and the suspect pulled up behind them.

When they came out, that’s when the suspect pulled out a gun and fired a shot, but the gun did not fire. The girlfriend then went back into QuikTrip and that’s when the suspect shot the victim in the head.

He was rushed to the hospital where FOX 23 reports he is being evaluated by a neurosurgeon and is “barely hanging on.”

Police say the suspect was driving a red SUV, and may know who it is.