Man sentenced to prison after stealing from late rancher

ARNETT, Okla. – A man who stole from a late rancher was sentenced to prison after he pleaded no contest to four felony charges.

53-year-old William Smith will spend fives years in prison on charges stemming from a case that began last year.

In June 2017, a then-unknown suspect, or suspects, burglarized the estate of the late Donnie Johnson in Ellis County.

Several items were reported stolen from the ranch and residence, which prompted an investigation.

A reward was issued for information leading to the arrest of a suspect or recovery of the stolen property.

Not long after the reward was posted, officials were contacted by someone with a possible lead on a suspect and the whereabouts of a pickup truck and gooseneck stock trailer stolen from the estate.

The vehicle and trailer were found, and Smith was identified as the suspect.

He was arrested on August 18, 2017.

On June 21, 2018, Smith entered a plea of no contest on the four charges that stemmed from the investigation – one count of felony unauthorized use of a vehicle and three counts of felony grand larceny.

He was sentenced to 15 years in state prison on each count. The sentences are to run concurrently, with all but the first five years to be suspended.