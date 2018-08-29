Meteor lighting up the night sky was seen in 8 states

OKLAHOMA CITY – From Illinois to Oklahoma, a mysterious fireball lit up the night sky.

The unusual sight was caught on camera in the skies over the Midwest. The American Meteor Society reports that there were over 300 reports of a fireball over Missouri around 8:40 p.m. on Monday.

The meteor could also be seen from Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana and Nebraska.

More than 800 people reported seeing the meteor shoot across the sky, with many of those reports coming from right here in Oklahoma.

The meteor was also captured on video by an American Meteor Society camera. The society says fireballs, which are bright meteors, are not that unusual. In fact, several thousand fly through the sky each day.