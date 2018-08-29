× Midwest City residents vote for propositions to improve facilities, streets

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Midwest City residents voted on four propositions Tuesday that would improve city streets and facilities.

Proposition 1

63% for the proposition

37% against the proposition

Would approve a $15.9 million bond to allow city crews to repair or repave 249 residential streets throughout Midwest City.

Proposition 2

66% for the proposition

34% against the proposition

$5.5 million bond to fund the first phase of the reconstruction of a 60-year-old water booster station and replace a 70-year-old underground storage tank with an above-ground storage tank.

Proposition 3

51% for the proposition

49% against the proposition

The largest bond, worth $21.6 million, and consists of six projects. It would allow crews to renovate the John Conrad Golf Course, renovate the Reed Baseball Complex, add two new soccer fields, build a multi-purpose athletic facility, renovate and improve Mid-America Park and renovate and revitalize Town Center Park.

Proposition 4

55% for the proposition

45% against the proposition

$10.4 million bond that consists of 11 projects. The proposition would allow the city to build a new Animal Welfare Center, build a new police and fire training facility, add two new fire trucks and build a fire tactical training building. It would also fund the replacement of the self-contained breathing apparatus equipment, hoses, nozzles, mobile air and command vehicle for the Midwest City Fire Department.

The proposition would also allow for the remodel of Fire Station 1, add exhaust removal systems to the fire station, replace police and fire radio equipment, replace tornado sires and add two new siren locations. Officials say the bond would also improve and update the 911 Call Center.

The 25-year general obligation bonds would be repaid by raising property taxes for residential and non-residential properties within the city limits.

City officials say because all four propositions were approved, a property owner with a net assessed value of $100,000 would see an increase in property taxes of about $8 to $9 a month, or about $100 a year.