New Guthrie elementary school only partially finished days before class starts

GUTHRIE, Okla. - With less than a week before the first day of school, parents are concerned new school Charter Oak Elementary is nowhere near ready for kids.

The elementary school was built to accommodate the growing population in the Charter Oaks neighborhood, but with six days before the first day of class, many parts of the school remain incomplete.

"There's no playground, the cafeteria's not done, nothing's really done in that school besides, I guess, the kid's rooms," said parent Heaven Stiles.

One person even took to Facebook after she learned about the school's state of disarray, saying there's still no cafeteria, kitchen, or playground, that the floor in the gymnasium and library are still unfinished, that there's only one set of operational bathrooms, and more. Meanwhile, work outside the building continues, the driveways not yet finished.

"I think you're going to end up with a lot of kids getting injured," said parent Charles Beason. "When a business is under construction, kids get into stuff."

Construction on a playground for the kids has not yet begun, and the school is still working to raise money for it.

"Just our two kids alone, they're going to destroy that school without a playground," Beason said.

"Kids can't be stuck in a room all day," Stile said. "That's just not right."

Earlier this week, parents learned an upcoming meet and greet with teachers would be moved to another location due to the ongoing construction.

"We don't even get to see the school before the kids actually go to school," Stiles said.

The superintendent said in an email that the school received a temporary certificate of occupancy from the state fire marshal, and that contractors are working to make sure the building is ready to open September 4.

"I'm hoping it's going to be ready but from what I have heard and from what I was told, it's nowhere near ready," Stiles said.