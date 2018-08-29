× No injuries reported after vehicles crash on I-35

MULHALL, Okla. – Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a charter bus and van on a busy highway Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to the area on I-35 southbound near mile marker 172 and 173 for a rollover wreck.

Officials say the charter bus was driving southbound when they were blinded by oncoming traffic and clipped a van that was pulling another vehicle in the other lane.

The van rolled and suffered heavy damage.

No injuries were reported.