Nonprofit taking on opioid addiction through new documentary series

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials say opioid addiction is at a crisis level across the country, and now a nonprofit group is getting involved in the fight.

Fighting Addiction Through Education has released ‘Killing Pain,’ a seven-part documentary film series that tells the story of the opioid addiction epidemic sweeping the state and nation.

“This is a crisis that’s affecting our entire country and impacting every industry, every sector, every social class and every state. We have seen prescription rates and opioid overdoses skyrocket, especially in Oklahoma,” said Reggie Whitten, FATE founder. “This series is amplifying the conversation and awareness about the gravity of opioid addiction. To put it in context, more than 300,000 Americans have died from an opioid-related overdose, which is more than six times the number of American casualties in the entire Vietnam War.”

Each episode provides a unique story shedding light on the epidemic.

“This crisis is right here in our state, right now,” Whitten said. “The problem with opioids is that people believe they’re safer because it is a medication and they’re often prescribed by a doctor. The reality is that opioids are a version of heroin and can be extremely addictive.”

“We created this documentary series to create a sense of urgency for the crisis happening right here in our state, and to show that there are actions we can take to prevent the spread of this crisis,” Whitten said. “We bring experts from inside Oklahoma as well as nationally to discuss the issue with the hope of motivating solutions both for individuals and the state.”

‘Killing Pain’ features U.S. Sen. James Lankford, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter and Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater, among others.