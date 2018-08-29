Oklahoma man dies after crashing into other vehicle

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. – A Wetumka man died after crashing into another vehicle whose driver was making a left turn.

It happened near Holdenville on Tuesday just before 7 p.m. on US270 at county road NS376.

Officials say a vehicle that was eastbound on the highway stopped to make a left turn and that’s when 33-year-old Christopher Baseman struck the vehicle in the rear.

Baseman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was treated and released for minor injuries.

Officials say Baseman was following too closely to the vehicle in front of him and that is what caused the collision.