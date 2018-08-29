Oklahoma Runoff Elections Recap: List of winners
OKLAHOMA – On Tuesday, Oklahomans headed to the polls to vote on several key races in the Runoff Elections.
This is what the voters decided:
Governor (R)
- Kevin Stitt
Governor (L)
- Chris Powell
Lt. Governor (R)
- Matt Pinnell
Auditor/Inspector (R)
- Cindy Byrd
Attorney General (R)
- Mike Hunter
Labor Commissioner (R)
- Leslie Osborn
Corporation Commissioner (R)
- Bob Anthony
Corporation Commissioner (D)
- Ashley Nicole McCray
School Superintendent (R)
- Joy Hofmeister