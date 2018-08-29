Follow storms on KFOR live interactive radar

Oklahoma Runoff Elections Recap: List of winners

Posted 6:29 am, August 29, 2018, by

OKLAHOMA – On Tuesday, Oklahomans headed to the polls to vote on several key races in the Runoff Elections.

This is what the voters decided:

Governor (R)

  • Kevin Stitt

Governor (L)

  • Chris Powell

Lt. Governor (R)

  • Matt Pinnell

Auditor/Inspector (R)

  • Cindy Byrd

Attorney General (R)

  • Mike Hunter

Labor Commissioner (R)

  • Leslie Osborn

Corporation Commissioner (R)

  • Bob Anthony

Corporation Commissioner (D)

  • Ashley Nicole McCray

School Superintendent (R)

  • Joy Hofmeister

Click here for a complete list of results. 