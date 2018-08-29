× Oklahoma Runoff Elections Recap: List of winners

OKLAHOMA – On Tuesday, Oklahomans headed to the polls to vote on several key races in the Runoff Elections.

This is what the voters decided:

Governor (R)

Kevin Stitt

Governor (L)

Chris Powell

Lt. Governor (R)

Matt Pinnell

Auditor/Inspector (R)

Cindy Byrd

Attorney General (R)

Mike Hunter

Labor Commissioner (R)

Leslie Osborn

Corporation Commissioner (R)

Bob Anthony

Corporation Commissioner (D)

Ashley Nicole McCray

School Superintendent (R)

Joy Hofmeister

Click here for a complete list of results.